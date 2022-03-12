Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.54. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

