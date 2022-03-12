Insider Buying: Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) CEO Buys 3,304 Shares of Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE VVI opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
