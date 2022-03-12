Insider Buying: Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) CEO Buys 3,304 Shares of Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE VVI opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

