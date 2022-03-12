Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $491,000 in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 90.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 498.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The company has a market capitalization of $638.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

