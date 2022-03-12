StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $45.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -1.57. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 68.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

