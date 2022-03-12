Insider Buying: Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Purchases A$100,033.00 in Stock

Appen Limited (ASX:APX – Get Rating) insider Richard Freudenstein bought 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.68 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of A$100,033.00 ($73,016.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

