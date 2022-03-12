Insider Buying: Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Purchases A$100,033.00 in Stock

Appen Limited (ASX:APX – Get Rating) insider Richard Freudenstein bought 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.68 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of A$100,033.00 ($73,016.79).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
About Appen (Get Rating)
