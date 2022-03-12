Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 56,800 Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Kaleyra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 290.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLR opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 29,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $200,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,061 shares of company stock worth $904,160 in the last 90 days. 50.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

