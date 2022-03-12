ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.80% of ChannelAdvisor worth $36,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 49.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.86.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

