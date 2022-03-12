American International Group Inc. Sells 569 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of National Health Investors worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 78.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

