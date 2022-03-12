Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OFG opened at $27.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.32.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

