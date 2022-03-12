American International Group Inc. Sells 1,838 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,255,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.94. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

