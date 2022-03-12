American International Group Inc. Sells 1,562 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KW. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 39.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 64.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 38,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at $519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 40.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 267,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.