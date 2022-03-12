Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.03 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Helmerich & Payne worth $37,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,397,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $8,759,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $7,181,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $6,999,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $5,482,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,999. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of HP opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $45.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

