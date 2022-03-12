Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.71% of Gray Television worth $37,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Gray Television by 112,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Several analysts have commented on GTN shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

