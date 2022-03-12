Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will post $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.86. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

CATC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $78.39 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $584.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.