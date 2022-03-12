Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Sell

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.03) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,392,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,344,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after buying an additional 169,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after buying an additional 97,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

