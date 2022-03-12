Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$34.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VET. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.35.

NYSE VET opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 665.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 127,283 shares in the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

