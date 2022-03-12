Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

Asana stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $1,511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Asana by 5.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 3.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

