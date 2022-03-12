TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $71.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

