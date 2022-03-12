Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Purchases 15,873 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,841.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

