Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of CYCC opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
