Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CYCC opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 209,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

