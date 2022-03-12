StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $259.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

