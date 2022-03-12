StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.79%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth about $927,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

