Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) to Hold

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE NINE opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $8.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,612 shares of company stock worth $382,785. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

