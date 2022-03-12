Brian D. Swanson Sells 3,699 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AX opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

