B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $163,812.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $362,888.34.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

