Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,005 Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

ARGO opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

