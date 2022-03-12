Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $38,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

