Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 46,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 375,182 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 337,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSBD. StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

