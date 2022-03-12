Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter worth $47,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 69.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

National Beverage stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About National Beverage (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.