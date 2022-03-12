Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,688,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ichor by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 247,739 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,191,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 154,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ichor by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICHR opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

