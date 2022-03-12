The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $479,145.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $479,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JOE opened at $53.81 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.08.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in St. Joe by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in St. Joe by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in St. Joe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,310,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

