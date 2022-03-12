Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $12,479,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 120,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,310 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

D opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.99. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.