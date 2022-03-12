Two Sigma Investments LP Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244,429 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First American Financial by 108,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,183 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several research firms have commented on FAF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

