20,239 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About MDU Resources Group (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

