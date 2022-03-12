Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 10,205 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Zynex worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

ZYXI opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $198.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

