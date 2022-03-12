BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.36 Million Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,458,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,513,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 701,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWX. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of SWX opened at $72.59 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $76.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

