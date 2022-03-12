UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 611,331 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Olin worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 937,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 4,689.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 712,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Olin by 150.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,278,000 after purchasing an additional 414,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $48.67 on Friday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

