Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Main Street Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,787 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

