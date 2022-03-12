UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Timken worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,767,000 after buying an additional 420,773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after buying an additional 360,294 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,315,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Timken by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after buying an additional 248,031 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The Timken Company has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

