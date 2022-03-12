UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,069 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $208,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

