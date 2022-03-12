25,000 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ScION Tech Growth II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 69.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 59.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 29,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 1,241.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOB opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

