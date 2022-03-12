Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 210,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 344,136 shares in the last quarter.

DSTL opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

