Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.45% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $133.48 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.36 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.39.

