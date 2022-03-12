Brokerages Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $2.05. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $11.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $11.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovintiv.
OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.
Shares of OVV stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $50.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
