Brokerages Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $2.05. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $11.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $11.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $50.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.