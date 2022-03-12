Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Campbell Soup Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.