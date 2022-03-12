Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $113,000 in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $72,165,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

RYAN opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

