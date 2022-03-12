Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.54

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
