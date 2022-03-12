Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.54

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 72,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.