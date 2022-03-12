Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

In other news, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 86,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.