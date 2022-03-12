Analysts Set Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) PT at C$25.00

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on Transcontinental in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE TCL.A opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$18.06 and a one year high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.66.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

