Captrust Financial Advisors Has $125,000 Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

